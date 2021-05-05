Kalispell voters decide fate of school levy requests

KALISPELL — Kalispell taxpayers split their decision on two school levies before residents on Tuesday.

Kalispell School District Superintendent Micah Hill told MTN News the district held the two levies to replenish a depleted elementary general fund and to upgrade technology at the high school level.

Voters passed the general fund levy that Hill said was at the elementary level are needed to avoid staffing shortages -- which could lead to larger class sizes and a cut in school supplies and activities.

But voters said no to the High School Technology Levy. Hill had earlier said the technology monies would help keep the district on par with other schools across the country, with reliable computers, updated software for students across the district.

All of the results are “unofficial” until confirmed and canvassed by the Board of Trustees.

Hill noted in a news release that “due to extremely close races, there will be extra steps taken to ensure counts are accurate.”

The total number of ballots cast and counted was 13,281.

There were three ballot initiatives that were placed in front of voters:

Land Acquisition: PASSED. (For: 9,476 Against: 3,672) High School Technology Levy: FAILED. (For: 6,519 Against: 6,567) Elementary General Fund Levy: PASSED. (For: 3,365 Against: 3,336)

The Trustee election results are as follows:

Elementary District 3 Year Terms (the three highest vote totals are elected)

Sue Corrigan: 4,164 Rebecca Linden: 3,934 Lance Isaak: 3,886 Tina Tobiason: 2,208 Shaun Pandina: 1,984 Trish Pandina: 1,810

Elementary District 1 Year Term

Kim Wilson: 3,984 Dennis Gomez: 2,144

High School District 3 Year Term (Representing Cayuse Prairie, Deer Park, Creston, Fair-Mont Egan)