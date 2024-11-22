Kalispell's A Ray of Hope completes addition of a garage, two-bedroom apartment

KALISPELL — A new resource focused on vehicles for the homeless community has become available in Kalispell through A Ray of Hope.

A Ray of Hope is a nonprofit focused on breaking the cycle of homelessness through shelter, keeping local families in their homes, education and job training and addiction recovery.

The organization has finished an addition to the program — a two-bay garage and two-bedroom apartment — after a year of work.

The apartment will be used to house a family while the garage will be used for fixing cars and holding educational classes.

“So, if someone is staying here, or there are other people who are struggling, they can contact us and we can help them get their vehicle back on the road. And that's huge because it's hard to hold down a job or get the kids to school or do a variety of other things if the vehicle isn't working,” said A Ray of Hope director Dave McLean.

A Ray of Hope will be holding a grand opening party for the garage and apartment from 11:30 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at 46 Fifth Avenue West in Kalispell.

The public is invited to come check out the new facility and join the nonprofit for hot dogs and hamburgers.