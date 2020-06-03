Kalispell's Collaborative Emergency Shelter to close

KALISPELL — The Collaborative Emergency Shelter in Kalispell is planning to close down as Montana has entered Phase 2 of the gradual reopening of the state.

The emergency shelter – which combined the efforts of many local agencies -- opened during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20 at the Samaritan House.

Plans now call for the facility to close on June 12, according to a news release.

Staff is working to transfer people to local agencies and are also working with Community Action Partnership to connect to low income housing and hotel vouchers.

United Way has and others have offered to help with rental deposits for those in needs and Job Services is working with guests to find jobs.

The Flathead Community Health Center is working with the Samaritan House to continue a clinic for people through the summer so that the homeless population has access to testing and health education.

Additionally, preparations are underway for the possibility of a coronavirus resurgence, including plans on how to set up an emergency space if it is needed.