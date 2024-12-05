Law enforcement responds to anonymous threats against schools in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A phone call of a threat against some schools in Kalispell prompted a law enforcement response.

Police responded to Flathead High School, Glacier High School, and Elrod School on Thursday morning after threats were called in through a crisis line.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says there currently is no information that "this is a credible threat and all current facts point to an out of country caller."

Kalispell Public Schools released the following statement:

"This morning, KPS received anonymous threats through an online source, and in response, Elrod Elementary School and Flathead High School were placed on a brief lockdown.



Police believe these threats have come from an overseas source and they have determined the threats are not credible. However, out of an abundance of caution, KPD officers and Sheriff’s deputies are on campuses and patrolling the neighborhoods.



Police believe a similar threat might be sent to other KPS schools today, and strong police presence will remain on campuses.



Students are back to their regular schedules and the school day will continue as planned."



Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News similar situations are being reported at other schools in Montana.

Law enforcement in Billings and Great Falls also responded to threats at several schools on Thursday morning.