Missoula PD responds to Thursday school threats across Montana

Schools in Kalispell, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls, reported receiving threats on Thursday morning.
Emilty Brown/MTN News file
MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports they are aware of a series on Thursday threats against schools across Montana.

"At this time, we have no information that confirms these threats to be credible," an MPD news release states.

According to MPD, there is "no verified threat to our schools." However, patrols have been increased "as a precautionary measure."

People are asked to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Schools across the state, including in Kalispell, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls, reported receiving threats on Thursday morning.

