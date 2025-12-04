Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash blocking part of Highway 35 near Finley Point

MTN News
POLSON – A semi truck crash is blocking one lane of Montana Highway 35 in the Finley Point area.

The Polson Rural Fire District (PRFD) reports a semi rolled over near mile marker 9 and one lane is blocked.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident is an injury crash.

PRFD reports on social media that emergency vehicles are on the scene and that the cleanup from the crash is expected to take several hours.

Click here to view the latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation.

