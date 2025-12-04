How the Missoula Police Department determines when to send emergency travel alerts

MISSOULA— With winter weather comes the potential for the Missoula Police Department (MPD) to send MEANS alerts recommending emergency travel only.

Supervisors at the department make the decision to send these broadcasts. MPD takes sending mass messages out seriously with a goal of keeping people safe. Criteria depend on road conditions, including thick ice blanketing major streets, low visibility, and more.



"It depends solely on those road conditions and where we see our crash numbers. When we start to see that increase, that's when we're gonna put out just an advisory letting people know. This is the road condition, if you don't have to leave your house or work or whatever, we kindly ask not to," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett told MTN.

The alert sent out on Monday, December 1, was put out after the department was notified of many crashes in a short time span during snowy weather. The whole day's total was over 20 crashes.

"When we're getting one after another of people calling in saying, I'm involved in a crash or I just saw a crash, when we start to see that increase of like, okay, it's been six in a row and we're starting to see that climb, then we're gonna say something because if we can reduce the people on the roads that's gonna reduce the amount of crashes and keep people safer," Bennett said.

With winter hitting and a Montana Grizzlies football playoff game in Missoula on Saturday, MPD urges cautious and unimpaired driving this weekend.

The police department recommends making sure vehicles are ready for hazardous conditions, including a kit inside.

"One thing I would like to see is if people would do a check on their vehicle. Make sure vehicle equipment is good to go, that the tires have enough tread so that there's traction for the vehicle, making sure all of your lights work," Bennett stated.

"Heaven forbid you get in a wreck, making sure you have the right things in your vehicle, like a medical kit. I've got jumper cables. I've got tire repair stuff, a blanket, and then I always make sure I bring my coat," Bennett added.

Click here to sign up for alerts.