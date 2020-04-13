Look back: Flathead Fusion wins championship

KALISPELL — Nearly every single sporting event across every league in the world has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

However, we've been honoring those teams that just got to finish their seasons!

Earlier in March, sporting leagues near and far were shut down before teams could play their state championships.

However, one junior hockey team here in the Flathead Valley won their first state title in program history and it may have been one of the last games played in the state or even nation.

On March 15 the Flathead Fusion and Bozeman Icedogs faced off in the 14 and under Montana State Bantam B Hockey State Championship game.

Behind goals from Noha Flaten, Kellen Kroger, Owen Eisinger and outstanding goalie play from Seamus Quinn, the Fusion took down Bozeman 3-1 to earn their first state title in that division.

"Pretty awesome that I had such a great group of kids that had such incredible camaraderie and chemistry. At the end of the day that's what won the game."

Every championship team has to be special, and this team was. The fusion finished with a 21-2-4 overall record.

But coach Eisinger said it wasn't just how they played individually, but how they played for each other, something you don't see a lot at that age level.

"I think most 15 or 14-year-olds are very worried about themselves and these kids, it's the first group that I've coached they were more concerned about not letting a teammate down then themselves. So it was pretty cool."

