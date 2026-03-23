Major construction resumes on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A major construction project is resuming on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell, and drivers should prepare for delays as crews work to expand the roadway.

The construction will specifically impact West Reserve Drive from Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road. Crews are expanding the road from three to five lanes.

Turning lanes and new traffic lights will also be added at certain spots along the route. Additionally, sidewalks will be added to the Stillwater River bridge deck.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the project aims to make the road safer and improve traffic flow.

In the meantime, drivers should anticipate at least 15-minute delays through the construction zone. The work is expected to wrap up later this year.