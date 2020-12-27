Man dies after head-on crash near Columbia Falls

A Columbia Falls man died after he lost control of his vehicle, crashing head-on with another vehicle Saturday afternoon near Columbia Falls.

Montana Highway Patrol dispatch tells MTN News that a 30-year-old man from Columbia Falls was driving west on U.S. Highway 2, near Sunrise Creek Drive, when he lost control of his car around a curve and hit another car head on. The man died at the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, and her 57-year-old female passenger, both from Columbia Falls, were injured and taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

MHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt and they suspect alcohol as a factor in this crash.

The two women in the second car were wearing seatbelts.

MHP says the roads were covered with patchy ice and snow at the time of the crash.

MHP continues to investigate.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office once his family is notified.