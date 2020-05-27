Man identified in fatal, officer involved shooting

KILA — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in the Flathead Valley on Sunday night was identified on Tuesday.

The Lake County coroner identified 52-year-old Anthony Grove of Kila as the man who died after an incident with Flathead County sheriff's deputies, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

Deputies responded on Sunday night to a Kila area residence for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Heino says when they arrived, shots were fired from a person in the residence - prompting the SWAT team to be called.

Heino says the incident lasted three hours with the subject and officers returning fire.

Grove was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.