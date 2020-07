BIGFORK — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a weekend crash near Bigfork.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that 51-year-old Geremy Madsen, of Bigfork died in the Saturday afternoon single-vehicle accident in the Crane Mountain area of Bigfork.

The Montana Highway Patrol has previously told MTN News that the victim -- later identified as Madsen -- was driving northbound on Crane Mountain Road when he missed a curve.

MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.