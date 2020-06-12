Man remains missing in Northwest Montana, family searching for answers

KALISPELL — An Oregon family are still searching for answers after 24-year-old Jacob Loomis’s disappearance in Northwest Montana in late October.

Jacob Loomis moved to Kalispell from southern Oregon in August of 2019. He went missing just two months later.

“He was really excited about where his life was taking off, he wouldn’t of just up and disappeared,” said Kevin Harp, Jacob's uncle.

Dawn Cranor, Jacob's mom, last heard from her son on October 18th. She said Jacob was staying at the Samaritan house, a homeless shelter and transitional living program in Kalispell, while also working two jobs.

She says Jacob is believed to have gone on a hunting trip with friends on October 19th, but never returned.

Cranor says his belongings were stored at the Samaritan House in Kalispell, but those belongings were never picked up.

“The fact that he had those jobs, he’s never left a job, he had a job in Iowa for over a year and he understands the benefits of work, so this disappearance is just not normal,” said Cranor.

Since Jacob’s disappearance, family members have been active on social media asking Flathead residents for any information regarding Jacob's case.

Some social media posts have been shared more than 1,000 times, with friends and family also creating a Facebook page called “Saving Jacob Loomis.”

“Amazing to hear how many people out there care about this case and they want closure and answers just as much as the family does,” said Cranor.

Kalispell Police Detective Ryan Bartholomew tells MTN News Jacob Loomis’s case remains active, and asks the public to come forward with any information they might have.

Jacob’s uncle, Kevin Harp, says community help is they only way to find closure, bringing Jacob home.

“You know somebody out there knows something, it’s a small town, people talk, we understand fear and pressure especially when dealing with certain people, but somebody somewhere knows something, and we just want to bring Jacob home,” said Harp.

Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s disappearance are asked to contact Detective Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793.

