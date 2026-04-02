Man sentenced after firing shots at apartment building, slashing tires in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man has been sentenced to 8 years in the Montana State Prison with 4 years suspended after he was convicted of multiple incidents of gunfire and criminal mischief in Kalispell in early September.

Brian Werner was formally sentenced Thursday in Flathead County District Court on one count of felony Criminal Endangerment and was ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Werner was arrested after vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires and firing a gun multiple times.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that at least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Werner was taken into custody in Portland, Oregon, days after the incident and is facing additional charges of DUI, reckless driving, and failure to report a damage accident.

Werner read a letter to the judge during his sentencing and said he was filled with regret and embarrassment for the trauma he has caused.