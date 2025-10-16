Man suspected of firing shots, slashing tires in Kalispell pleads not guilty

KALISPELL - The man accused of multiple incidents of gunfire and criminal mischief in Kalispell in early September pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

Brian Werner, 53, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of Criminal Endangerment and one felony count of Criminal Mischief.

Werner is suspected of vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires and firing a gun multiple times.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that at least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Werner was taken into custody in Portland, Oregon, days after the incident in Kalispell and is facing additional charges of DUI, reckless driving, and failure to report a damage accident.

Werner’s is expected back in court on Jan. 5, 2026.