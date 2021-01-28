Man who died following Flathead Valley shooting incident ID'd

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the man who died earlier this week following a traffic stop in the Flathead Valley.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says Mark Johnston Parker, 61, of Kalispell died in the Monday evening shooting which happened on Highway 35 near Creston.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Justin Braun previously said that a trooper made a traffic stop and "during the incident the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head.

Parker was flown to a Kalispell hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Capt. Braun reported that the investigation shows a taser had been deployed by the trooper, but the trooper did not fire his service weapon.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is handling the officer-involved incident investigation.