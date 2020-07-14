Man who drowned near Essex ID'd

An out-of-state man who drowned in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River near Essex on Sunday night has been identified by authorities.

Richard Ross, 40, of Oak Grove, Missouri, drowned after he was attempting to move gear from one side of the river to the other using a small raft when he slipped and fell and was swept downstream. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed to MTN News on Monday that Ross was one of three individuals attempting to move camping equipment across the river.

Law enforcement as well as Two Bear Air and search and rescue were dispatched to locate Ross.