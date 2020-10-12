MDT to hold virtual open house regarding dangerous intersection at Smith Valley School

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will hold a virtual open house Oct. 14, discussing improvements for a dangerous intersection in front of Kalispell’s Smith Valley School.

The virtual open house will showcase two intersection alternatives for Batavia Lane and US Highway 2 West. The final alternatives include a traffic signal with raised medians and a single lane roundabout.

The current speed limit at the intersection is 45 mph and transportation officials have deemed the area to be at high-risk for severe crashes. MDT research shows almost 2,000 vehicles travel on Batavia Lane each day.

Batavia Lane Intersection Project Manager Scott Randall said they’re looking for public feedback from community members on the final two alternatives.

“We’re trying to make sure we make the right decision, not just the quickest one, we’re right now putting these options out there to get feedback and then we will go back to the project team,” said Randall.

Registration is required to access the virtual open house which will take place via zoom Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click Here for more information or call (406) 207-4484.