Montana Cup Regatta returns to Flathead Lake for 48th year

SOMMERS — The Montana Cup Regatta concluded Sunday after a weekend full of sailing, competition and camaraderie.

“It gets in your blood, and just like everything else when you're a paddle boarder or a kayaker or a white water rafter, it's something you just wanna do,” Sennior North Flathead Yacht Club Member Ken Yachechak told MTN.

The Montana Cup Regatta has been a staple event for Montana sailors for 48 years and consists of a weekend full of sailboat races.

“We gather everybody up for a three day, two days and a night celebration of racing,” Yachechak said.

The Montana cup this year consisted of three different clubs competing and was hosted by the North Flathead Yacht Club, who takes pride in hosting such a large event.

“We are now the official hosts no matter who has the cup, and the last few years we've just been holding the cup. Part of it is because we have more boats, and part of it we like to think is because we are better racers,” Yachechak said.

The winning results have just recently become available here.

