Moose's Saloon temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KALISPELL — Moose's Saloon, one of the most popular pizza spots in the Flathead Valley, is temporarily closing after the restaurant and bar announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The health and well being of our customers and employees is always our top priority, therefore we feel it is important to inform you that an employee of Moose’s Saloon has tested positive for COVID-19," the restaurant and bar's Facebook page stated. "The employee last worked on July 10 and is under quarantine. We learned of the positive case on Wednesday July 15 and have decided to temporarily close."

Moose's Saloon is working closely with the Flathead County Health Department to help with decisions they make going forward.

"We thank you for your continued support and look forward to serving you again when we know it is safe to do so," the statement continued.

Other western Montana businesses that have been affected by positive COVID-19 tests include Paradise Falls, Staggering Ox and the Cranky Sam Public House in Missoula. The Great Northern Bar in Whitefish also has temporarily closed. Paradise Falls and Staggering Ox have both since reopened. The Town Pump in Florence also reopened its doors on Wednesday after a positive case emerged.