New alpine coaster up and running in Lakeside

LAKESIDE - While the Flathead is known for its lake activities during the summer, there's now a brand new massive alpine coaster in Lakeside that's open to all ages.

Riley Hurford an employee at the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster located off U.S. Highway 93 in Lakeside expressed her gratitude for the new almost mile-long coaster and the environment it’s fostered.

“Honestly, it's been super amazing. I have to say out of all the jobs I've ever had, this has been the best job I've ever had.”

And as for why it’s the best job she’s ever had, Huford attributed it to all the joy the ride has brought so far.

“People smiling, enjoying it, and also people coming back to the gift shop being like, ‘I had so much fun’. They really enjoy it. And I'm just glad that we're making such a huge impact, especially with the locals. We've had a bunch of locals come in and being like, ‘this is amazing’.”

Owner Jessica Wedel echoed the sentiment, knowing that all the smiles more than make it worth the two year wait since the idea for the coaster was first conceived.

“The kids smiling and the parents [are] just so happy that their kids are happy. Everybody that gets off this has the biggest smile.”

The coaster will open seven days a week year-round to anyone looking for some fun with friends and family.