Roadwork beginning on U.S. Highway 93 near Lakeside

LAKESIDE – A road safety improvement project is getting started on U.S. Highway 93 in the Lakeside area.

Construction will be taking place during June just south of Lakeside Drive in the area of the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster.

Crews will be working to widen U.S. Highway 93 from north of Lakeside to south of Lakeview Drive to widen the roadway.



Shoulder work will begin early June and signs will be placed to alert drivers to construction in this area.

In addition, pavement work and a left-hand turn lane will be installed in mid-June, according to a news release.

Shoulder work is scheduled to run from June 1 until June 17, 2023, and while no delays are expected, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

The pavement work is expected to take place between June 17 and June 24 which will result in a lane closure and possible delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

People with questions about the roadwork can contact 406-270-2529 for updates as the roadwork progresses.