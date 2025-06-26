New Bigfork Bridge Street Bridge opens

BIGFORK — In January 2024, the Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork was shut down after it was found unsafe for use. On Wednesday, the community gathered to welcome the new and improved bridge.

After nearly a year and a half of waiting, citizens of Bigfork gathered at the Bridge Street Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony to see how their vision had been carried out.

Multiple speakers, including Governor Greg Gianforte, had words to say about the community effort as well as gratitude to the builders of the bridge who worked through the winter to finish the project ahead of schedule.

“Just hats off to the Montana Department of Transportation, they got this done over a year ahead of schedule, and in a way the community loves," Gianforte said.

The ribbon was cut and then a parade was led by vintage cars, including a 1925 Model-T. Citizens then followed.

Chris Dorrington, the Director of the Montana Department of Transportation, says the support from the community is what helped them complete this project.

“The public support is not something I get everyday. I loved the fact that the community came together and really put their feet behind us, Dorrington said.”

The bridge includes not only a roadway that connects Highway 35 to downtown but also a pedestrian walkway offering views of the Swan River.

