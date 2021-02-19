New flights bring more travel opportunities to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) is seeing new flights to bigger cities.

Airport director Rob Ratkowski notes that GPIA has seen new destinations for the jet-setting traveler, “at least probably six in the last two years 2 1/2 years."

Ratkowski added that the new addition of JetBlue Airways is opening the skies for the airport and offering new options for both those coming and going.

“We've got another great destination and JetBlue is a low-cost carrier so it's going to be pretty good fares over to New York City,” Ratkowski noted.

With flights to the city that never sleeps -- as well as additional direct flights through American Airlines -- Ratkowski says the airport is seeing more travelers through the gates.

“It's the visitation residency cycle right where people come out here and they vacation here and they love the park and love everything there is,” he explained.

“And then you know three or four years later they want to move in here, so you know I think that's what we're seeing a lot of right now,” Ratkowski added.

The JetBlue Airways flight to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City will be available three times a week in July and August.

American Airlines has also opened new routes to New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina.