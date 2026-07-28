KALISPELL — Construction is set to begin on a new single-lane roundabout in Kalispell at Woodland Avenue with second street east and Conrad Drive.

The single-lane roundabout will replace the existing three-way stop at the busy intersection near Woodland Park with construction beginning on August 10.

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New roundabout construction set to begin in Kalispell

“Roundabouts reduce crashes by as much as 75%, especially in T-bones and head on collisions, those are the most dangerous situations,” said Montana Department of Transportation Project Engineer Luke Francis.

Francis said the roundabout will allow for better sight distances, reduced speeds in the intersection and will help reduce the number of severe crashes.

He said the roundabout will create smooth traffic flow while also improving pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“Because there’s no stop sign vehicles are not having to come to a stop, they can adjust their speed, there’s a yield sign and they can merge in with traffic and keep traffic flowing generally better,” added Francis.

The project is funded by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and state match funds.

Francis said the intersection will be closed to traffic during construction with alternate routes made available.

“If all goes well and weather permitting and no unforeseen circumstances, we will be substantially complete, and the road will be reopened in November,” said Francis.

More information on the project can be found here.