Newly hired Kalispell Public Schools superintendent is eager to get to work

KALISPELL — We reported last week that Kalispell Public Schools has hired a new superintendent from within the district.

MTN recently had a chance to talk with Matt Jensen, who was selected by the school board on February 5, 2024, to become KPS superintendent. He's currently the assistant superintendent for KPS after being involved in the Bigfork school system for 17 years.

Jensen — who will transition into the superintendent position on July 1 — tells us that once he takes over leadership, he hopes to prioritize the budget, facility upgrades and overcrowding, curriculum, and building a relationship with partner districts.

While being superintendent wasn't his main goal, Jensen says the transition will be easier because he is already involved and informed about all the issues KPS is facing.

"When the position opened last year, I did not apply for it the first time. And then the position presented itself again this year, and I was really excited about the...the direction that district's going, what my role could be in leading a lot of those efforts," Jensen said. "And again, it's just really special to be able to, to hold a position like this in your hometown."

Jensen will continue to work with the current Interim KPS Superintendent Randy Cline through the rest of the year until he takes over the school district this summer.