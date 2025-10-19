KALISPELL — "No Kings" protests took place all over the country Saturday, and Kalispell was no different as many people gathered for the second protest in the area this year.

"There's nothing more American than peacefully protesting," said protester Adam de Yong.

Many people gathered at the Three Mile Drive Overpass to participate in one of the many "No Kings" protests nationwide.

WATCH HERE:

"No Kings" protesters gather in Kalispell to challenge Trump Administration policies

"There are hundreds of people that are showing up and there is again, no us and them," Laura White, another participant, said.

Protesters came out with signs and costumes to challenge what they call an abuse of power by the Trump Administration through immigration policies, cuts to the federal government, and more.

"That's what it means to me to show up here with fellow Montanans that believe that there's a better course to treat people with kindness and empathy and value the Constitution and Freedom," de Yong told MTN.

It was also important to protesters to help mend the divide between political parties.

"We have different opinions, we all have different skin colors, different backgrounds, and we just need to realize that we are Americans first. Period. We are Americans first. When we stay strong together, there is nothing we can't accomplish," Young explained.

There were around 30 "No Kings" protests around the state on Saturday.