North Valley Food Bank looking for Christmas donations

WHITEFISH — Thanksgiving may be Thursday but Whitefish's North Valley Food Bank is looking ahead to Christmas.

The organization received over 250 turkey donations this year. But now, they're looking for hams for Christmas -- and people can donate weekdays up until Dec. 25.

“The community was very generous and donated to us and we reached that goal. We're able to give out turkeys Friday now mobile pantries as well as yesterday and today,” said North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert.

Alexa Belcastro/MTN News

“Really spectacular. We got them from so many different places. Individuals, brought them in companies, brought them in neighborhoods went and shopped together and brought turkeys in,” noted food bank volunteer and board member Wendy Coyne.

The North Valley Food Bank is hoping the community can come together once again as they are now starting to accept Christmas donations. People can drop off donations starting as early as Friday. However, they do recommend bringing in any perishable items closer to Christmas.

“So now we're looking specifically for hams for Christmas time and all the other fun Christmas fixings you can think. And to donate you can come by during office hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every day of the week. Our staff is here to greet you and we'll take in your donations.” - Sophie Albert

People who are looking for a way to give back to the community and get into the Christmas Spirt should know the food bank is looking for donations.

"In two weeks, we will start our preparations for the Christmas holiday distribution. So, we'll need volunteers for that again and specifically for the week before Christmas...for distribution,” Albert noted.

“Just one of the most rewarding things I've done in this community, being able to help people that live here and have food insecurity -- which is frightening for the whole family. And then see the community come in and help us all. It's it just feels like one big giant family.” - Wendy Coyne

Click here for additional information about the North Valley Food Bank.