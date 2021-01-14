Northwest Montana power outages continue in wake of windy weather

KALISPELL — Northwest Montana is still being hit by power outages in the wake of Wednesday's windy weather.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 8,000 members were still in the dark as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At one point on Wednesday, over 13,000 members across Flathead and Lincoln counties were in the dark.

Crews are continuing to work on getting the power restored.

In addition, the high winds caused a power loss at KAJ-TV in the Flathead and we are working hard to restore the power as soon as possible.

