Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Northwest Montana power outages continue in wake of windy weather

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
A tree brought down by the winds in the West Glacier area on Jan. 13, 2021.
West Glacier Wind
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 16:31:13-05

KALISPELL — Northwest Montana is still being hit by power outages in the wake of Wednesday's windy weather.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 8,000 members were still in the dark as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At one point on Wednesday, over 13,000 members across Flathead and Lincoln counties were in the dark.

Crews are continuing to work on getting the power restored.

In addition, the high winds caused a power loss at KAJ-TV in the Flathead and we are working hard to restore the power as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Don't miss the MTN Brewery Pass!