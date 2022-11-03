Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 3, 2022

KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) will be getting some help in restoring power to thousands of members following Wednesday's storm.

FEC was reporting the number of members without power stood at approximately 14,500 as of 7:15 a.m on Thursday.

A total of 209 outages are being reported across the area.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

FEC reports that "significant damage" occurred due to Wednesday's snow.

Members can click here for more additional information about outages and to sign up for text message updates.

People are being asked to report power outages only once and keep the phone lines open for all members.

The continuing power outages have forced several area schools to call off Thursday classes.