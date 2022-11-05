Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 5, 2022

Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 10:02:48-04

KALISPELL - Crews are continuing to make progress in getting the lights back on to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members who remain without power following Wednesday's snow.

FEC reports there were approximately 1,900 members without power as of 8 a.m. on Saturday.

There are a total of 82 outages.

However, FEC cautions that Saturday's windy weather could produce additional outages.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

Members can click here for more additional information about outages and to sign up for text message updates.

