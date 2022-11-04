Red Cross provides emergency storm shelter in Kalispell

KALISPELL - An emergency shelter was opened Thursday evening at the Flathead County Fairgrounds after county officials requested help from the American Red Cross.

The shelter is located in the 4-H building and is open to anyone who needs shelter from the storm.

People who plan to use the shelter should bring anything they need to be comfortable.

Cats and dogs are accepted but will be in another building.

Pet owners must bring vaccination records and food and water for their animals.

Red Cross volunteer Jo Ericksen says the shelter will be open for as long as needed.

“They will have a place to be able to sleep and get food and basic services until hopefully this is resolved,” Ericksen said.

The Red Cross will provide extra capacity in an additional building if needed.