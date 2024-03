KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is planning to host an open house on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following the recent discovery of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in a pair of drinking water source wells.



Residents can stop by the Kalispell City Council Chamers in Kalispell City Hall anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

People will be able to talk with staff, ask questions, and get information about the recent notice.

Kalispell City Hall is located at 201 First Avenue. East.