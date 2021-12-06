Opening day postponed at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort has officially postponed opening day from Tuesday to Dec. 9 due to lack of snow.

Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol said mountain officials waited until the last minute to make the call but felt more snow was necessary to operate safely.

“We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature and we didn’t get quite as much snow as we were hoping for, we’re going to just postpone tomorrow and we’re going to shoot for Thursday now and hope we get a little more snow over the next couple days,” said Sokol.

Sokol said certain areas of the mountain need more snow than others with only limited runs expected to be open on Thursday.

“Have been really focusing on the north side up near the Ant Hill and some of those areas around Chair 7, that’s most likely what’s going to open first, Chair 7, after that possibly the Flower Point area would be next in line,” added Sokol.

Sokol said early-season skiers will need to adjust to chairlift and run closures until more snow falls.

“We really need to note that unfortunately Chair 6 will not be spinning right away, so folks will have to either take a shuttle or coordinate travel between the Base Lodge parking lots,” said Sokol.

Sokol said Thursday’s opening day is not set in stone and skiers should check the mountains snow report for updates.

“We’re going to shoot for Thursday and hope we get snow before then, but opening day is still a little bit of a moving target,” said Sokol.

