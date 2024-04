KALISPELL — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 near Glacier Park International Airport on April 1, 2024, has died.

The 45-year-old woman from Kalispell passed away from her injuries over the weekend.

The crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol states that the woman was crossing the road in the dark and not in a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.