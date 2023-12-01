Petition to annul the Kalispell Municipal Election filed with the District Court

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Attorney’s Office has filed with the district court to annul the Kalispell Municipal Election.

The decision comes after ballots for the November 7, 2023, election were distributed according to incorrect ward boundaries.

The petition is asking for a court order to nullify the recent election and conduct a new Kalispell City Council election for all four wards. If the annulment is approved, a new election date will be determined and ballots will be sent out according to the correct wards approved by the Kalispell City Council in December 2021.

“Integrity throughout every step of the election process is paramount. To this degree, I feel it is essential that the election is redone, and ballots are issued according to current ward boundaries. It is vitally important that the public is confident that fair, accurate, and transparent elections are being conducted in Flathead County," Flathead County Clerk & Recorder and Election Administrator Debbie Pierson stated.

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

