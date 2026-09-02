POLSON — Things will look a little different for Polson School District when classes begin next week.

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Polson schools finish up major construction projects ahead of new school year

Major construction projects after two school building improvement bonds passed in 2023 are almost complete.

In 2023 Polson voters approved two bonds totaling $40 million to drastically improve school buildings throughout the district.

Three years later those improvements are almost complete.

“When we planned this construction, we made sure that we were planning for what we need now and what we need into the future and that includes learning spaces and technology that will be able to adapt as we move forward,” said Polson Superintendent Andy Fors.

Fors said the new two-story building at the high school totals more than 26,000 square feet bringing every student under one roof, while adding 15 new classroom spaces.

“We have new science labs, we have new math classrooms, we have a new art classroom and in addition to that we have some new CTE spaces, so we have a cad and drafting lab that’s brand new as well as a metals and manufacturing space, we’re really excited for our students and staff to be able to use all of them,” said Fors.

Fors said renovations at the middle school include an updated commons area and increased safety measures throughout the building.

“One of the challenges at the middle school was just having a lot of students in a condensed area, tight hallways and corridors, so we’re able to open up some spaces and make sure that there’s some common areas, some just free areas for students to gather and hangout during the school day,” said Fors.

Polson High School Science Teacher Michael Sitter has been teaching in the district for 26 years.

He says teachers were able to provide input into the design of the new classrooms.

“The first 22 years I taught I didn’t have a sink, the first 23 years I taught I didn’t have a window, to be working in a 21st century space designed by the science teachers for students has been a real blessing, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that with the kids,” said Sitter.

Fors said the new upgrades at Polson schools will serve students for decades to come.

“We live in a great place, a very unique place and we love that we have the backing of our community to make sure that our schools are what they need to be for our students.”

