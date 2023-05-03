Polson voters back school district in a big way

POLSON - Voters in Polson backed their school district in a big way on Tuesday passing two bonds at the elementary and high school levels.

Combined, the bonds equal $40 million in funding to drastically improve school buildings, some of which are more than 70 years old.

Funding will go toward renovating and adding on to existing school buildings, bringing school safety up to code, and adding advanced career and technical opportunities.

Polson School District Superintendent Mike Cutler said the bonds passed due to a community-wide effort, talking to voters directly about much-needed school improvements.

“It’s very exciting to be in Polson, Montana right now, if you look at our schools, you know schools drive communities and it’s obvious that our community shares our vision in making things better, safer and more secure and all of those things,” said Cutler.

Cutler said the district will meet with an architect immediately and share design plans with the community as the initial phase begins.