Progress being made on power restoration efforts in the Flathead

KALISPELL - While crews are making progress in getting the power turned back on, some Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members could remain in the dark into the weekend.

FEC was reporting that as of 1 p.m. there were over 150 remaining outages that have crews working across the valley working to restore power to around 2,500 members.

"The high number of these outages, particularly those affecting just one or two households, means that crews will continue to work into the weekend until all members are restored," a news release states.

The Red Cross and Flathead County Emergency Services are operating an emergency shelter at the Flathead County Fairgrounds for people who are still without power.

The shelter is in the 4-H building at 2635 North Meridian Road. Pet cats and dogs will be allowed and kept in a separate area.

FEC reports crews will continue "our around-the-clock restoration efforts until every outage has been resolved."

To keep up with current outages, please visit the Flathead Electric Cooperative Outage Viewer.