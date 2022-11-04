Progress continuing on power restoration in the Flathead

KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative reports crews are continuing to make progress in restoring power that was knocked out by Wednesday's storm.

FEC reports there were approximately 3,000 members without power as crews made more progress Thursday night, bringing the total number of outages down to 155.

"We understand that being without power is extremely frustrating, particularly during this time of year. Please know that we will not pause our restoration efforts until every outage has been addressed," FEC stated.

To keep up with current outages, please visit: Flathead Electric Cooperative Outage Viewer, keeping in mind that the estimated restoration times posted on the map are likely inaccurate, as FEC continues to focus on supporting crews as they repair the damage,

Here is where FEC crews are working this morning:

West of Kalispell, Edmonds Canyon, Turman Creek, Smith Lake area –

West Valley, Rhodes Draw/Farm to Market Rd –

Lakeside

KM Ranch Rd, HWY 93, West of Whitefish and around Whitefish – crews are restoring small outages / tap lines

Echo Lake

Kalispell

Foothills Rd.

Bigfork

Hwy 206

East Lakeshore

Coon Hollow

Lake Blaine

Sylvan Dr.

FEC notes that even in the above areas where power is expected to be mostly restored soon, there may still be a few people without power due to smaller outages caused by damage further “down the line” from the main restoration point of the larger outage.