Recent snowfall elevates avalanche danger in the Flathead

HUNGRY HORSE — Avalanche danger is growing in the Flathead as snow hits the region and forecasters have hit the slopes to keep people updated on backcountry conditions.

“We had a dry spell before Christmas, but then right after Christmas, we've experienced a lot of heavy snowfall, which has increased the avalanche danger,” said Flathead Avalanche Lead Forecaster Mark Dundas.

The Flathead Avalanche Center reports six skier-triggered avalanches in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort at the end of December alone.

“One of those did result in an individual taking a ride in the slide. Fortunately, they were not hurt. They stayed on top. They did not hit a tree on the way down. They did, however, lose their skis, and they had to utilize one of their partner's skis to get out and back to the resort, but fortunately, they're okay,” said Dundas.

Now that that storm has passed and the snow has settled, avalanche danger has slightly decreased. But the season is just beginning and people who recreate in the backcountry still need to be aware of the dangers.

“All the snow fell without wind, which is highly unusual. So there's a bunch of low-density snow sitting on the snow surface waiting to be moved by wind. Avalanches are highly specific on weather events, and it's really hard to determine what the rest of the winter is going to be like,” said Dundas.

Forecasters will be out monitoring conditions as winter continues to move through the region and issue an avalanche report every morning at 7 a.m.

Officials urge anyone who intends to venture into the backcountry to carry the proper safety gear.

“We recommend people get educated, take a class. If you're going in the backcountry, you always should carry a shovel, probe and an avalanche beacon and know how to use them,” said Dundas.

There is one more avalanche class scheduled for Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Great Northern Cycle and Ski. Click here for more information on the class and to view the daily avalanche reports.