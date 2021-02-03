Menu

Reward increased for info on 2 dead grizzly bears found near Bigfork

courtesy Rob Kaiser
The carcasses of an adult female bear and cub were found in November on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83.
Bigfork Grizzly Bear Deaths
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 03, 2021
KALISPELL — The potential reward has increased to $6,750 for anyone with information about the death of two grizzly bears found near Bigfork last November.

Individuals have anonymously donated $5,750 as an increased reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Dillon Tabish says Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation is facilitating the reward between the donors and FWP which also provides up to $1,000 for information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or Warden Justin Slobuszewski at 406-253-2934. Callers may remain anonymous. If the information leads to a conviction, callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWP are investigating the deaths near Bigfork. The carcasses of an adult female bear and cub were located Nov. 9 on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83.

