Reward increased for info on 2 dead grizzly bears found near Bigfork

KALISPELL — The potential reward has increased to $6,750 for anyone with information about the death of two grizzly bears found near Bigfork last November.

Individuals have anonymously donated $5,750 as an increased reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Dillon Tabish says Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation is facilitating the reward between the donors and FWP which also provides up to $1,000 for information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or Warden Justin Slobuszewski at 406-253-2934. Callers may remain anonymous. If the information leads to a conviction, callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWP are investigating the deaths near Bigfork. The carcasses of an adult female bear and cub were located Nov. 9 on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83.