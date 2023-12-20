Santa Claus visits Logan Health Children's Hospital in Kalispell

KALISPELL — It was a special day at Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell on Wednesday afternoon as Santa Claus paid a visit.

Cookies and hot cocoa were enjoyed by little ones at Logan Health Children’s as Santa Claus strolled in and gave out gifts.

Santa and his helpers stopped by rooms, surprising patients with holiday joy.

Santa’s goal was to bring holiday magic to children and their families as they receive special care at the hospital.

“Feeling stuck here to begin with, but then being able to have something like that, the magic of Santa Claus and Christmas to come right by your door and what else could bring that, you know there’s not really anything that could bring such magic in such a quick second like that does.”

Logan Health's fifth annual Toy Box event is currently underway.

People who would like to donate to the Toy Box can find more information here.

