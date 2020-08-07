Search for missing man in Glacier NP continues

WEST GLACIER — The search for a man who was reported missing last month in Glacier National Park is continuing.

Crews began looking for 68-year-old Barry J. Tragen of Columbia Falls began on July 25 after he failed to return to his vehicle near Kintla Lake in the North Fork area.

Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman says that on Tuesday, Aug. 4, a pair of sunglasses were found in Kintla Creek in the North Fork area of the park. It is likely the sunglasses may belong to Tragen.

Canine search units were brought in to search the area, with dogs showing interest at the outlet of Kintla Lake. However, Kerzman notes that no signs of Tragen were found.

Park staff -- with help from Flathead County Search and Rescue -- continued the search efforts on Thursday and a remotely operated underwater vehicle is being used to search the foot of Kintla Lake.

No other clues regarding Tragen’s whereabouts have been discovered at this time.

Kerzman says that the search efforts have included ground search teams, canine search teams, aerial observations, and water observations using boats and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air, National Park Service Investigative Services, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have assisted with the search efforts.

Tragen is still considered a missing person and anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Glacier National Park tip line at (406) 888-7077.