Several thousand without power in the Flathead
Frigid temperatures have settled into Northwest Montana as residents depend on shelter to remain warm.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 22, 2022
KALISPELL - One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members are without power.
There were approximately 5,600 outages reported as of 9:35 a.m. on Thursday.
The largest outages were reported in the Kalispell area and in the Swan Valley.
The latest FEC power outage information can be found at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/.
