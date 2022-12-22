Several thousand without power in the Flathead

KALISPELL - One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members are without power.

There were approximately 5,600 outages reported as of 9:35 a.m. on Thursday.

The largest outages were reported in the Kalispell area and in the Swan Valley.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/.