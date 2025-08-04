Show-N-Shine event brings vintage cars to Evergreen

EVERGREEN — Over 150 vehicles came to show off their wheels at the 11th annual Show-N-Shine event, hosted by the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it brings out the child in adults because we all just love looking at cars,” car owner and emcee Monte Klindt told MTN.

Klindt got to display his three prized possessions at the event.

“I have a 1968 C10 pickup, I also have a 2024 Corvette E-Ray, and my wife has a 78 C10.”

He began going to car festivals with his father as a child and said he's always envisioned this moment.

“Being an adult and having some cars to actually be in the show is a dream come true," Klindt said.

“One of the greatest things is seeing the little kids with the look on their face, I remember thinking, maybe someday," Klindt told MTN.

While the rain may have caused a few vehicles to have to back out, the car community still flocked to share their vehicles with the region.

“It goes to speak to the car community and just the community at large, about how much people are wanting to get out, connect, how community minded people still are,” Evergreen Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dorrington said.

The Show-N-Shine event is a testament of how a community can come together.

"We had the 63 total sponsors this year, and that just shows the local support for business and our car show," Dorrington told MTN.

Overall, vintage and new vehicles came together to create a great show and the Evergreen community made it happen.