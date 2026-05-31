Skydiving couple opens Skydive Glacier Country at Kalispell City Airport

KALISPELL — A husband-and-wife licensed skydiver team has opened Skydive Glacier Country at the Kalispell City Airport.

Elizabeth and Luke Short moved to Montana six years ago and quickly realized skydiving was far less accessible here than in other states. That inspired them to open Skydive Missoula a year ago, but many of their customers were making the long drive from the Flathead Valley.

Two weeks ago, the couple opened Skydive Glacier Country at the Kalispell City Airport to bring the sport closer to those customers. The operation includes a new hangar, a Cessna 182 and a six-person crew taking tandem skydivers over Kalispell and Glacier National Park.

Elizabeth Short said the goal goes beyond business.

"I want to make it easier for more people to go skydiving," Elizabeth Short said. "We want to be in locations that are where the people are so that they don't have to drive nine hours to come jump with us, so that's definitely part of our goal and we want people to feel like we're a part of their community."

Skydive Glacier Country will operate from May through September. Flathead Valley residents receive $20 off their jump.

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