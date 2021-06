WHITEFISH — People who are looking for a way to head up to Whitefish Mountain Resort to partake in some summer fun have another option.

The SNOW Bus is now running daily through Labor Day.

Those heading up to the resort can jump on at one of the SNOW Bus stops that are spread throughout Whitefish.

The SNOW Bus also has room so people can take their mountain bikes along.

