Speed limit reduced on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers

SOMERS - A popular stretch of highway in Flathead County will see a reduced speed limit implemented on a permanent basis starting this week.

Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers will see the speed limit drop from 70 mph to 60 mph.

A Montana Department of Transportation study showed a reduced speed limit was recommended on the highway due to safety concerns.

The study said the roadway is experiencing an increase in the number of driveways and other intersections creating potential conflict points.

Installation of updated signage will take place throughout the week.