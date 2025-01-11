Summit Nature Center provides educational experience at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — It’s way to learn about the mountain ecosystem at Whitefish Mountain Resort in between ski turns this winter.

A partnership between the Flathead National Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort called the “Summit Nature Center,” is helping the next generation of Montanan’s learn about the great outdoors.

“It’s a great opportunity for skiers and their families to stop on in and learn about the area and the winter environment,” said Flathead National Forest Conservation Education Specialist Teresa Wenum.

Located on the bottom floor of the Summit House at the top of Whitefish Mountain Resort is the Summit Nature Center.

An education and visitor information center highlighting the beautiful ecosystem of northwest Montana.

“So, a little bit on winter ecology, like what are animals doing this time of year? How do they survive the winter? And then also winter safety, so what can you do when you’re recreating to stay safe when you’re out and about.”

Wenum said this is the 35th year the Summit Nature Center has been open for visitors.

It started as a way to educate people on bear habitat and safety and has evolved over the years.

“A number of people don’t realize it’s down there, it’s downstairs in that lower level, and they’re really surprised and wonder in, and it really sparks curiosity to learn more about this place and what’s so special about the mountain there and the area here and the greater crown of the continent.”

The Summit Nature Center is open to visitors on weekends and holidays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 9.

Kids can ask for a Junior Snow Ranger book and discover the science of snow and how animals survive winter.

A Summit Nature center scavenger hunt is also avaiable.

“It’s important to connect people to why this is a special place,” said Wenum.